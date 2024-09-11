National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Generac worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $169.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

