National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.26% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.