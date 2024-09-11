National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $189.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.