National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.69 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 433,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $19,755,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 71.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.7 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.55 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

