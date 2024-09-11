National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134,516 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Bentley Systems by 514.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bentley Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

BSY stock opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

