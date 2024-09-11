National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:INDA opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

