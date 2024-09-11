National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.42 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,081 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,547,000 after purchasing an additional 153,748 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 334.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $105.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.28, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

