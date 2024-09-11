National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.74 Million Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 735,667 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1,034.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 339,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,642,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 8,234,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 822,149 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 23,485,183 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

