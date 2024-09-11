National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.30% of SilverCrest Metals worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 297,365 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 216,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,467,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SILV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSE SILV opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

(Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.