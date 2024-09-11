National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -475.36%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

