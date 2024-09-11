National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 12,218 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Trimble Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.