National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.24% of New Gold worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in New Gold by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGD. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

New Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.29.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.