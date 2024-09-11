National Bank of Canada FI Sells 115 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,525.34 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,564.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,548.95.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.