National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

