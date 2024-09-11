Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 5,437 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Griffon Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GFF opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Insider Activity at Griffon

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

