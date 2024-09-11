Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,802 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

