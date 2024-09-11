Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ambarella worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after acquiring an additional 248,297 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 484,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,653 shares of company stock worth $1,487,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

