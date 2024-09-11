Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -860.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

