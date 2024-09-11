NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 653174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Specifically, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,912.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $674,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of NET Power by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NET Power by 13.4% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of NET Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

