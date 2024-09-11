New York Community Bancorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 30,731 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average volume of 14,598 put options.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.00 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 585.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NYCB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

