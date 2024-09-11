NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 304 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.49.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.