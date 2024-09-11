Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Shares Up 3.8%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 107,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals (PGM) in North America. The company's flagship property is the Nickel-Copper-PGM Shäw project located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.
