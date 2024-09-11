NioCorp Developments (NB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 13th.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 12.1 %

NB opened at C$3.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.13. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$8.41.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.