Norden Group LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 626,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

