Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

