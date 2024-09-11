NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,796.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,332 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 147,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 808,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 728,193 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 909.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,033.0% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $622,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $467,359,322 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

