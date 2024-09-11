NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 912.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $467,359,322. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

