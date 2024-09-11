Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $836,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $237.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.22. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.41 and a 52-week high of $247.66.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
