Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 433 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.73.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $415.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.87. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

