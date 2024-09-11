Oak Thistle LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

