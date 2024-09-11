Oak Thistle LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

