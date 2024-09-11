Oak Thistle LLC Invests $263,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after buying an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,310,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,579,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $75,489,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

