Oak Thistle LLC Invests $52,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Unisys Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:UIS opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Profile

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.