Oak Thistle LLC Invests $78,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

GPMT stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.66%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.