Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,404,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.