Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,404,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.98.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.