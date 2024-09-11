Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,491 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of THG opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.76.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

