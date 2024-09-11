Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

