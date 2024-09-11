Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Shares of RL opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average is $173.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

