Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

