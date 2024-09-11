Oak Thistle LLC Sells 873 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $206.99 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average of $208.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

