Oak Thistle LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 11.4% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 51.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 144.7% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $380.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.95 and its 200-day moving average is $386.89. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.88.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

