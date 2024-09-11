Oak Thistle LLC Takes $256,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 494.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.