Oak Thistle LLC Takes $942,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

