Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 299,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

