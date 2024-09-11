Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Ocean Outdoor Limited (LON:OOUT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Approximately 169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13 ($0.13).

Ocean Outdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 million and a P/E ratio of -14.78.

About Ocean Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.