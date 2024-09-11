Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Trading 6.6% Higher

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 55,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 182,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Ocuphire Pharma had a negative net margin of 85.75% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

