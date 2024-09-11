Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,149 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

