Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

