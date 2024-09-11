ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $46.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

