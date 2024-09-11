ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 21.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

